Georges St-Pierre reveals if he'll be fighting in a UFC 300 super fight (Video)
Georges St-Pierre says he won't be fighting at UFC 300, or ever again in a cage.
By Amy Kaplan
When UFC president Dana White teased that he was working on a big super fight ahead of UFC 300, MMA fans started running wild with speculation.
One of the names that many fans had in their heads was a fight between Georges St-Pierre and literally anyone. Unfortunately, St-Pierre says he's not fighting in the cage again, ever.
“Absolutely not,” St-Pierre told said when asked if he was part of that teased superfight after Sunday’s UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 event. “I promise you, I always told myself that I will not fight in the cage after the age of 40. I don’t say I will never compete in any combat sport event, but a fight in a cage professionally in a serious thing for my legacy, I will not do it.”
St-Pierre was originally scheduled to compete at the grappling event versus Nick Diaz, but he was injured and the fight was called off. He says he still wants the fight but understands that things can change and made no promises that he'd even be able to do a grappling match in the future.
"There's something that I care about more than my legacy is my health and I think it's sad because a lot of athletes in combat sports, actually most of them, retire too late. It's a shame a little bit because they tarnish not only their legacy, but they tarnish their health," he said.