Full PFL Finals card announced, Kayla Harrison returns for first time in 2023
The Professional Fighters League announced the full card for the PFL Finals.
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighter's League will wind down its 2023 season on Friday, November 24 from The Anthem in Washington D.C. The main event will air live on ESPN+ Pay Per View with the prelims airing on ESPN+.
The card is headlined by a match-up between 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier taking on Clay Collard. The co-main is a heavyweight scrap between Denis Goltsov and Renan Ferreira.
Splitting up the title fights will be a showcase bout between Kayla Harrison and Julia Budd. Harrison will be returning to PFL for the first time since she lost to Larissa Pacheco at the PFL Finals last year.
Also on the card are the title fights for the women's featherweight scrap, the welterweight showdown, featherweight title fight and light heavyweight championship bout.
Biaggio Ali Walsh returns for another amateur bout on the prelims. A trilogy also goes down between two men with bad blood as Bubba Jenkins takes on Chris Wade, also on the prelims.
Full 2023 PFL Finals fight card
PFL PPV ESPN+
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard - Lightweight title
- Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira - Heavyweight title
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina - Women's featherweight title
- Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd - Showcase
- Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov - Welterweight title
- Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo - Featherweight title
- Joshua Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay - light heavyweight title
ESPN+ Prelims
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez (amateur)
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade
- Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa
- Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden
“The 2023 PFL World Championship is set for Friday, November 24, live from The Anthem in Washington D.C., featuring the best fighters in the world competing on the biggest night in MMA,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray in a press release. “From six fighters walking out with a PFL World Championship title and $1 million check to MMA stars such as Kayla Harrison and Biaggio Ali Walsh returning to the PFL SmartCage, the 2023 PFL World Championship will be our biggest event yet.”