Francis Ngannou open to fighting Stipe Miocic, while Jon Jones recovers
By Amy Kaplan
Francis Ngannou still very much wants to fight UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but he says Stipe Miocic would be a good alternative.
Jones and Ngannou were rumored to be in talks of a fight while Ngannou was still in the UFC but that fight never came to fruition and Ngannou left the UFC and signed with the PFL.
But he's keeping hope of a cross promotion alive.
"I've been calling out Jones but I can take Stipe for the same occasion while waiting on JJ to get back," he tweeted along with the shrug emoji.
Jones was slated to fight Miocic in what UFC president Dana White was calling a "legacy" fight. But last week it was revealed that Jones was going to be out for at least eight months with a pectoral injury that required surgery.
Ngannou, who just fought Tyson Fury to a controversial split decision, thnks Miocic might be the best option while both men wait for Jones to return.
Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in 2021, Miocic hasn't fought since
There's a big hiccup though. Ngannou is no longer in the UFC and White historically hasn't been interested in cross promotion fights.
Ngannou and Miocic have been in the Octagon together twice before. First in 2018 at UFC 220 when Ngannou lost via decision and Miocic defended his title. They met again in March 2021 where Ngannou knocked out Miocic in the second round, winning the UFC heavyweight title. It was the last time Miocic fought.