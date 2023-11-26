Francis Ngannou predicted who would win the PFL heavyweight title (Video)
Francis Ngannou picked Renan Ferreira to win the PFL heavyweight title and he was right.
By Amy Kaplan
When Francis Ngannou was introduced to the PFL media months ago, he predicted who he thought would be the PFL heavyweight champion at the end of the year.
And he was right.
The PFL posted the clip of Ngannou's prediction where he picked Renan Ferreira to win the title. The prediction went against what the oddsmaker's said when they made his opponent, Denis Goltsov a -265 favorite.
"Renan Ferreira, I think he's legit," Ngannou said. "I mean, I don't want to speak like I am rooting for him. But I think its legit. I think, this year, it could be him."
At the time of the interview, the fights hadn't even gone into the playoffs, so Ngannou was selecting a name from a large group of heavyweights.
Ferreira won via a brutal TKO in the co-main event of the night.
Many had hoped that the PFL heavyweight champion would fight Ngannou next but, according to Donn Davis, it's going to be Bellator champion Ryan Bader versus Ferreira next.
Official plans for Ngannou have not been revealed yet.