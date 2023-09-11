Former NFL player blasts Sean Strickland over 'irresponsible' anti-woman views
Robert Griffin III thinks Sean Strickland's the problem, not women.
By Amy Kaplan
Those of us in the MMA community are well aware of UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and his controversial views on everything from women's rights to racism to politics, and beyond.
We as a whole have just learned to roll our eyes and carry on doing something else when it comes to Strickland.
But now that he's thrust himself into the spotlight with his win over Israel Adesanya, other non-MMA people are catching wind.
And they don't like what they are seeing.
One of those people is former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. He took to Twitter to blast Strickland over an interview he did earlier this year.
"Sean Strickland blaming women for the decline of our country and saying they should be put back in the kitchen is WRONG, irresponsible, and every leveled headed person watching this CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS GUY TO GET HIS A** KICKED. Women aren’t the problem Sean, YOU ARE."
In the clip Strickland says women should be out of the workforce and back in the kitchen, much like it was in the 40s and 50s.
Griffin isn't the first person to find problems in the things Strickland says, nor will he be the last.