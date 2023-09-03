Fighter requests drug testing, then fails the test at RIZIN 43
Minoru Kimura wanted to prove his doubters wrong, but it came back to bite him in the but..
By Amy Kaplan
Minoru Kimura is probably regretting asking for drug testing ahead of his kickboxing fight at RIZIN 43.
Kimura had been accused of doping for some time and in order to prove his doubters wrong, requested to be tested. Things didn't go as planned though.
According to Beyond Kick, RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara, has since failed that test and will be fined six months. His spectacular win over Daryl Lokoku will be overturned to a no-contest.
"We had our suspicions and I told him before the fight that if you are doping you can't fight for us," Sakakibara said. "He told me 'No, I'm good' so we put him on the card. He lied to me, there's nothing to talk about. He shouldn't have done it. That are my honest feelings."
Kimura also commented on the failed tests admitting that he had used in the past, but not during his time with RIZIN.
“To be honest, I never took any prohibited drugs during my K-1 days," he said. "When I thought I might not be able to compete for 2-3 years, I tried taking it from the month I quit K-1 to improve my motivation and training quality, and I felt the effects. When I decided to go up to RIZIN, I knew that RIZIN performs doping tests, so I stopped taking them, but it remained in my body and was detected in their tests anyway. I am truly sorry towards Daryl Lokoku, the event officials, and my fans.”
But he did admit to using in before two other fights, in order to help with weight cutting, “I had used it for two other fights in order to increase my metabolism during the weight cut. I apologize to Yachi and Kuntap. I don't know when it will be, but if I am able to compete again in the future I would like to do it clean. Next time I fight it will be fair and honest.”