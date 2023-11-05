Fans, fighters react to Vitor Petrino's one-punch knockout of Modestas Bukauskas (Video)
Watch Vitor Petrino's knockout of Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Sao Paulo.
By Amy Kaplan
Vitor Petrino earned the first knockout of the night in his home country of Brazil on the UFC Sao Paulo preliminary card on Saturday night.
Petrino secured the one-punch knockout over Modestas Bukauskas in the under two minuted of the second round.
He remains undefeated with the win.
"The strategy was to put on a show. I wanted to knock him out as soon as possible so I could enjoy this crowd," Petrino said after the win.
Here's how fans and fighters reacted to the special moment.
Prior to the fight, former UFC fan favorite Derek Brunson spoke highly of Petrino, who he's managed for much of his career.
“This fight is not going to a decision," he said (h/t MMA Fighting). We both hit hard and want to finish fights. I don’t know when it’s going to end, but all I know for sure is that one hand will land or we’ll end up wrestling and I’ll end up submitting him. I’m staying open-minded in terms of strategy to make the most of every situation. I can’t promise a result, but I can promise a show.”
Brunson was right.