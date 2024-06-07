EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Dana White gushes about Jon Jones in unreleased footage from Fight Inc documentary
By Amy Kaplan
A new three-part documentary detailing the ins and outs of making fights is set to debut on ROKU starting June 7. FanSided MMA was able to obtain an exclusive clip from FIGHT INC: INSIDE THE UFC which we've shared below.
In the clip, UFC president Dana White is discussing what makes a fighter so special. "Fighters are special people," he says as the documentary shows several UFC fighters including Josh Emmett, Magomed Ankalaev, Alexander Volkanovski, and lastly, Jon Jones. "They're not wired like you and me. Very few people make it to that level. Top 10? How many people make it to the top 10 in the UFC? Top 5? Almost none. World champions?"
Jon Jones' historic UFC win is featured on episode one of FIGHT INC: INSIDE THE UFC
"They are some of the most unique human beings and some of the most baddest f*ckers that have ever walked the face of this earth. And Jon Jones is like ... if you looked it up in the dictionary, he's that guy."
The clip then leads into Jones's fight versus Mauricio "Shogun" Rua from 2011 when he became the UFC's youngest ever champion. The clip is from the first episode of the series which follows the ins and outs of all that goes into the UFC including production, matchmaking and more.
Episode 2 follows how the UFC builds a star and uses Sean O'Malley as the sample throughout the episode. Episode three follows what happens when fights fall through and the scramble to put a fight together quickly. This is especially interesting to fans who might be wondering what's happening behind the scenes right now as fans wait for word on the Conor McGregor UFC 303 fight.
How to watch FIGHT INC: INSIDE THE UFC
You can watch it on Roku devices or TVs, and it's also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices. Each episode is about an hour long and will be released at the same time.