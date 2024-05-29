UFC Roku documentary trailer, release date & how to watch
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC and Roku have partnered to put out a documentary featuring the behind-the-scenes moments of creating the biggest fight cards MMA has ever seen. Fight Inc: Inside the UFC "follows the euphoric highs and crushing lows that Dana White and his most trusted advisors face every day in the fight business" according to an official press release.
The documentary follows White and his staff through building a fight card. The trailer features interviews with Laura Sanko, Hunter Campbell, and several fighters including Jon Jones and Sean O'Malley.
Fans will get to see what happens when a fight falls through at the last minute, what happens when fans are injured during an event and how White built up a star.
Watch the new UFC Roku documentary trailer
The three episode series will air on June 7 for free on Roku. You can watch it on Roku devices or TVs, and it's also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.
In the trailer we see White and several of his fighters showing behind-the-scenes moments. You hear Jones talk about not wanting to become a "statistic" and O'Malley talking about going viral for the first time. There's historical clips and more current moments and its the first time a documentary like this has been made about White.
Its unclear if the three episodes will all be released at the same time, but we hope they are so we can binge watch it before UFC Louisville which takes place the following day (June 8) and is headlined by a middleweight scrap between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.