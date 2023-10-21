Everything Conor McGregor said about the wild UFC 294 fight card
Conor McGregor live-tweeted his way through UFC 294.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday everyone was glued to their TVs watching UFC 294. Everyone including former two-division champion Conor McGregor.
Here's everything he noticed, commented on or thought during the wacky night of fights.
Conor McGregor reacts to no contest in Johnny Walker fight
McGregor wasn't the only one confused by the Johnny Walker fight. In the first round of his fight with Magomed Ankalaev, Walker ate an illegal knee to head and the doctor deemed him unfit to continue.
McGregor wondered why, if he was so hurt, the fight was called a no contest and not a disqualification.
"Johnny walker fight was a no contest? He got illegally cracked on the jaw with a knee and couldn’t continue. A dq win. How on earth a no contest?" he asked.
And the easiest way to explain is that the referee decided that the knee was accidental, which results in a no contest. If it had been seen as on purpose, it would be a disqualification.
Surely he should know that?
Conor McGregor reacts Islam Makhachev knocking out Alexander Volkanovski
McGregor also tweeted about the main event which ended in Islam Makhachev retaining his lightweight title with a first-round KO.
"He was always susceptible to that vs a southpaw," McGregor tweeted. He was then asked abut some illegal blows to the back of Volkanovski's head to which he replied, "A difficult sport to ref. To stop that on a warning or a point deduction when volk was essentially out already is a tricky one. But there would be grounds for it, 100%. Would have been nail biting stuff. I’d have loved to see it happen. Back of the head shots are not good."
Conor McGregor reacts to Khamzat Chimaev fight
In the co-main event Khamzat Chimaev earned his BBJ brown belt with a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman. McGregor had several things to say about that fight as well.
"Chimaev is stellar in the first round. Had he opted out of the body triangle for the regular hooks to keep usman flattened out, it’s a first round stoppage. He switched to the body triangle and allowed usman crunch up and defend. You cannot flatten them out on a body triangle," he tweeted.
The he changed his mind.
"Ya know what, chimaev may need to prove more for a 185lb title shot for me. He must beat a true 185er. Rebook Chimaev vs Costa," he tweeted.
He also tweeted a back-handed compliment about the belt promotion.
"Respect. Fair play. Title shot next. Strickland vs Chimaev is wild. Congrats on the brown belt. Your pal, black belt."
Overall, McGregor wasn't impressed with the fight and explained why.
"Not a tremendous fight. It could have became one over 5 rounds, however. The lack of urgency post sprawling that takedown at the start of round 3 was disappointing and not indicative of what’s on the table with a W. Happy to let opponent back up and re center and tip tap away."
That review was contradictory to the way he previewed the fight before it went down.