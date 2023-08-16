DWCS Week 2: Grading all 3 first-round finishes (VIDEO)
Week 2 of DWCS delivered again with three first-round finishes and two bangers that went to decision.
One week 2 of Dana White's Contender Series, we saw three first round finishes. It's something that hasn't happened in a while for the show which fans had begun to describe as boring. Now these three fighters proved that the magic of DWCS is back.
Here's all three stoppages, plus our grade.
1. Charalampos Grigoriou's TKO of Cameron Smotherman
Week two of Dana White's Contender Series opened with fireworks as Charalampos Grigoriou finished Cameron Smotherman at precisely the 1:00 mark of round one. Smotherman opened the round by showing off his fast hands, but the success was short-lived. The end sequence started with a two-piece combo by Grigoriou, followed up by solid ground and pound.
Smotherman mildly protested the stoppage, but watching the sequence replay showed Smotherman briefly lose consciousness at least twice. It was a good stoppage and excellent patience by Grigoriou to pick his spot as the underdog. Team Serra-Longo is off to a hot start this week, leading up to Aljamian Sterling's championship fight at UFC 292 on Aug. 19.
Grade: A+
2. Eduarda Moura's submission of Janaina Silva
The second fight of the night was the only women's fight on the card, featuring two Brazilian strawweights in Eduarda Moura and Janaina Silva. From the promo piece, one would think Silva was the larger fighter, but she was actually at a five-inch height disadvantage. This would prove pivotal immediately when she over-extended a strike, which led to a smooth takedown by Moura.
Moura would go on to control the next three minutes of the fight before finding her way to full mount. As Moura began raining down strikes from top position, Silva turned to give up her back, opening the door for Moura to end the fight with an out-of-position rear naked choke at the 4:00 mark. Moura made the position work for the finish, but the fight may have gone to round two against better competition.
Grade: B+
3. Ibo Aslan's 'Turkish power' KO of Paulo Renato Jr.
The final finish of the night came in the light heavyweight bout between potent finisher Ibo Aslan and DWCS alum Paulo Renato Jr., who fought in week three of season six at heavyweight against Jamal Pogues. An apparent medical condition forced Renato Jr. to fight at heavyweight in 2022 and while light heavyweight appeared closer to natural for him, he was still at a size disadvantage.
The first two minutes of the fight were very even, with both fighters showing respect for the other's striking ability. Once Aslan found his range and Renato Jr.'s chin, his pressure became relentless. His strikes transitioned from looping to laser-guided on his way to his 12th KO/TKO finish. Renato Jr. looked better this season, but his future may be at middleweight.
Grade: A