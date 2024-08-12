DWCS Week 1 weigh-in results
The month of August is quite an action-packed one for the UFC. In addition to the various fight night events, the month will also provide the start to the eighth season of Dana White's Contender Series. Developed in 2017, the weekly show provides opportunities for various fighters from around the world, who have hopes of earning a UFC contract. The show takes place live from the fight capital of the world - Las Vegas, thus giving the prospects the best shot at making it to the world's top promotion. The 2024 season runs from August 13 to October 15 and will feature 10 episodes.
The first episode, set to take place on Tuesday, August 13, will feature five fights from five different divisions. The card will offer middleweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, featherweight, and flyweight fights. Traditionally, the winners of each bout can expect a contract with the UFC at the end of the night. These 10 new hopefuls look to join the UFC ranks, as they step into the Octagon within the UFC APEX.
The middleweight bout will serve as the feature bout of the evening. Fighting out of Maryland, Mansur Abdul-Malik remains undefeated in his five-fight professional career, having made his debut in 2021. His opponent will be Wisconsin's Wes Schultz, who currently has a six-win and one-loss record. Ironically, the two made their pro debuts on the same date (October 23, 2021) and, at DWCS Week 1, they battle against each other for a chance to elevate themselves into the top promotion.
The penultimate fight offering from this card will be a welterweight bout. Representing Shaanxi, China, the 34-win and eight-loss Meng Ding looks to extend his two-fight winning streak into a chance to join the UFC. His opponent will be the 12-win and three-loss record-holding Rami Hamed, who is on a four-fight winning streak. Both Ding and Hamed have shown an affinity for decisive knockouts in their fights, and they could look to achieve the same with this fight.
The light heavyweight division will have two motivated contenders vying for a contract too. Fighting out of Tiblisi, Georgia, Mikheil Sazhiniani puts his six-fight winning streak on the line, as he hopes to add to his 13-win and two-loss record. His opponent will be Bruno Lopez, who fights out of Sao Paulo, Brazil and missed out on a UFC contract during season seven of the Contender Series.
A featherweight bout is also on the cards. Arizona's Jose Delgado walks into the Octagon with a seven-wins and one-loss record. Urijah Faber's A1 Combat competitor Ernie Juarez will be representing California as he hopes to add on to his perfect eight-wins and zero losses record with a UFC contract.
The card's curtain-raiser will be a flyweight bout to certainly watch. An Tuan Ho was born in Vietnam but now fights out of Arizona, and has a six-wins and zero losses record. His opponent, Lone'er Kavanagh, fights our of England, and he also has a six-wins and zero losses record. With this fight, someone's undefeated record will come to an end.
Before these 10 fighters step into the Octagon, they will have to prove themselves where it matters most - the scale. Below are the official weigh-in results for Dana White's Contender Series week one.
DWCS Week 1 official weigh-in results [UPDATED LIVE]
- Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Wes Schultz (185)
- Meng Ding (170) vs. Rami Hamed (170)
- Bruno Lopes (203.5) vs. Mikheil Sazhiniani (205.5)
- Jose Delgado (145.5) vs. Ernie Juarez (145)
- An Tuan Ho (125.5) vs. Lone'er Kavanagh (126)