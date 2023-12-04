How much are tickets to UFC APEX fight?
Everything you need to know about seeing a fight live at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
By Amy Kaplan
Ever since the pandemic hit the UFC has been hosting several fight night events at its private facility the UFC APEX. The events are intimate in nature with just a handful of tickets available for purchase.
But how much do those tickets actually cost?
The answer will vary depending on the event, but on average, start at about $1,300. The tickets are pricy for a reason, they are hard to come by and come with quite a few perks.
According to the UFC VIP website, "A limited number of fans are now able to watch UFC Fight Night live from UFC APEX! As millions watch from home, you will be there with an ultra-exclusive group of guests steps away from the fighter walk and all of the action in the Octagon. On Location guests will enter the APEX via red carpet, just like the fighters and take a short walk down a private hallway to all-inclusive hospitality and premium seating."
These tickets include:
- Premium Reserved Seating in Rows 2 and 3
- UFC VIP Experience Credential and Lanyard for admission
- Row 3 seats overlook Fighter Walk
- Private hospitality lounge with buffet and open bar
- In-seat beverage service
- Photo opp inside the Octagon
The next three UFC APEX events are listed at the following starting price, per person.
UFC Vegas 83 - Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez - $1,350
UFC Vegas 84 - Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker - $2,350
UFC Vegas 85 - Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov - $1,750
We know that fans are not happy that the UFC keeps hosting events at the APEX, but we don't see the trend changing anytime soon, the set-up and ease of the events in Vegas (not to mention the overhead costs being saved) the APEX is a smart business decision.