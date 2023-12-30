Dominick Reyes reveals Carlos Ulberg injury, UFC 297 fight off
Dominick Reyes says Carlos Ulberg fight is off due to injury to his opponent.
By Amy Kaplan
Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg won't be happening at UFC 297 as planned, according to Reyes.
Reyes posted the announcement on his Instagram Story on Saturday, announcing the injury, which he appears to question.
"Hey Everyone My Fight Jan 20 has been called off due to my opponent’s 'injury'. We are currently looking at options or rescheduling. I’ve had a great camp and I’m def frustrated but god has a plan," he tweeted.
Reyes was looking to bounce back from a string of losses versus Ulberg who is on a five fight win streak.
It's unclear if Reyes will remain on the Jan. 20 card.
Ulberg took to Twitter to call out Reyes after the announcement was made.
"Relax Buddy, you’re not about 'that life' Rest well!!" he tweeted.
Here's how the card stands, at press time.
UFC 297 fight card
- Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis – for middleweight title
- Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – for vacant women’s bantamweight title
- Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott
- Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev
- Dominick Reyes vs. opponent TBA
- Garrett Armfield vs. Brad Katona
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chris Curtis
- Priscila Cachoeira vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson
- Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras
- Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana
- Jimmy Flick vs. Malcolm Gordon
- Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson
UFC 297 takes place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and will be the first PPV event for the UFC in 2023.