'Disgusted' Conor McGregor slams Ryan Garcia in NSFW late-night rant
Conor McGregor does not appear to be a fan of Ryan Garcia's anymore.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has jumped ship after voicing his support for boxer Ryan Garcia over the weekend. This week it was announced that Garcia had failed a drug test stemming from his win over Devin Haney and the results were in jeopardy. This news comes after it Garcia missed weight and had troublesome pre-fight activity leading some to wonder if he was having a psychotic break.
McGregor took to Twitter in a rant that will likely be deleted soon, to slammed the boxer for several things.
"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban," McGregor wrote. "Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine it reminds me of Sean O'Malley was on that as well. I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar I will set flights right now for you both for a full-on spar each. Hotel, black forge inn the lot. and two little ostarine heads I’ll ride you both like yous are ostriches. wtf is up. What do you think you are at ? If I was Haneys dad you’re dead no matter what for doing that. Crazy. What the f*ck happened to you, you little fool. Get your head together cos I gonna smash it in with elbows if you don’t. Fair play Devin well done. Your performance has just become even more heroic! Bravo. GET YOUR HEAD TOGETHER OR K*LL YOURSELF."
The tweet calls for Garcia to recieve a lifetime ban and he ends it with a plea for Garcia, who has battled with mental health issues, to end his own life.
Conor McGregor had previously praised Ryan Garcia for his performance
Ostarine is the drug that Garcia allegedly injusted but it's a common PED found in contaminated supplements. Several UFC fighters (mist recently Daniel Rodriguez) were able to prove the PED was within an approved supplement.
McGregor is correct, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley was banned for two years due to the drug but this was well before he became champion and before the drug was so commonly known in tainted supplements.
Shortly after Garcia's shock win over Haney, McGregor took to Twitter to praise Garcia and shated several photos of the two together in the past. "Some are just born to fight! Some aren’t. If you aren’t be sure to be a good gatherer cos I be hungry," he wrote. "God speed to both men and teams in this crazy world and congrats !' he added. 'Tonight is your night, I knew when he fought Tank that this guy was electric. Even in defeat.
We aren't sure yet what will happen with Garcia following the test results but it's clear McGregor wants nothing to do with him.