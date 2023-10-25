Court documents reveal how Dillon Danis responded to Nina Agdal lawsuit
Dillon Danis says he's protected by the First Amendment after he was sued by Nina Agdal.
By Amy Kaplan
Dillon Danis and Logan Paul may be over, but Danis' fight with Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal is just beginning. Agdal sued Danis ahead of the fight for using private (and public) images of herself in an attempt to slut shame her and bait Paul.
Agdal claims that some of the images and videos were taken from her SnapChat and phone without her permission via hacking and she claims Dillon was in on it.
Now TMZ has obtained court documents surrounding Danis' response to the suit.
According to the outlet, the paperwork Danis claims the sharing of images was clear "parody, satire, comedy, farce or opinions" and was only done to draw attention to his fight with Paul. He also claimed there was no real "feud" between the two.
He also says that his tweets are protected by the First Amendment and said that "anyone with internet would be able to access plenty of nude and semi-nude pictures of Agdal from her personal social media accounts."
He also requested a jury trial as he plans to fight the suit.
Logan Paul says Nina Agdal was 'dragged' into this 'social media fight bullsh**t'
At the time of her lawsuit, Agdal said the use of hier images in fight promotion caused "humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm." After the fight Paul spoke about the toll it took on his relationship.
“I’m eternally sorry for Nina," he said on his podcast after the fight. "I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to for putting her through that kind of torment. It’s inhumane what he did. She’ll hold him accountable, but this is my life. I dragged her into this social media fight bullsh**t. She did not sign up for this. I mean, she did. She did, of course, but she didn’t know, and neither did I. I don’t think anyone knew the extent to which he would take things. No fight organization or promotion has ever seen this kind of build-up. This is gnarly."