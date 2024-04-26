Devin Haney donates to boxer Ardi Ndembo who died 3 weeks after brutal knockout
Devin Haney has joined in with supporters who are donating to help Ardi Ndembo's family after his death.
By Amy Kaplan
Heavyweight boxer Ardi Ndembo has died three weeks after suffering a knockout loss. The 27-year-old father was competing in Team Combat League in Florida when Nestor Santana knocked him out. When the finish occurred, Ndembo who is Congolese, lay unconscious for several minutes on the canvas before being taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was previously undefeated.
The promotion is unique to traditional boxing due to their "squad" style of fighting where boxers will compete for just a few rounds to earn points. According to The Mirror, Jeff Mayweather, the uncle of Floyd Mayweather was ringside for the event.
"I didn’t think it would happen because this format is different to usual boxing," he said. “Boxing is a sport where you grow up watching it and loving it, but there’s so much risk involved. Anyone can lose their life from boxing. When something like this happens, it wakes up the whole entire world. I don’t think boxing’s a bad sport because you can die in any sport. You drive a race car at 200mph, if it slides, you’re going to die too."
Devin Haney donates to Ardi Ndembo's family after his death
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ndembo's family by the promotion who said they will match donations of up to $25,000.
"On April 5, 2024, heavyweight boxer Ardi Ndembo sustained significant injuries while competing in Miami, Florida. Team Combat League will match total third-party donations up to a maximum of $25,000 to assist the Ndembo children. Originally from Brazzaville, Congo, Ardi Ndembo is a 27-year-old father of two," the fundraiser reads. "Please take a moment to send your strength, prayers and financial support to the Ndembo children at this challenging time."
Devin Haney was one of the top donors giving $1,500 to the cause. Haney lost via decision to Ryan Garcia just last weekend.