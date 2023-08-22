A detailed timeline of every PFL champion since the start of the organization
The Professional Fighters League was rebranded from the World Series of Fighting in 2018 and implemented something never seen before in MMA. The PFL would include a regular season, a post-season, and a championship, much like other pro sports organizations. The weight divisions include heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight, and women's lightweight. The 2023 season will conclude on Friday, Nov. 24, with six more champions being crowned. We're going to put together a brief timeline of every PFL champion since the start of the restructuring.
PFL champions in 2018
Dec. 31
- Philipe Lins won the PFL heavyweight title when he defeated Josh Copeland at PFL 11.
- Sean O'Connell won the PFL light heavyweight title when he defeated Vinny Magalhaes at PFL 11.
- Louis Taylor won the PFL middleweight title when he defeated Abus Magomedov at PFL 11.
- Magomed Magomedkerimov won the PFL welterweight title when he defeated Ray Cooper III at PFL 11.
- Natan Schulte won the PFL lightweight title when he defeated Rashid Magomedov at PFL 11.
- Lance Palmer won the PFL featherweight title when he defeated Steven Siler at PFL 11.
PFL champions in 2019
Dec. 31
- Ali Isaev won the PFL heavyweight title when he defeated Jared Rosholt at PFL 10.
- Emilian Sordi won the PFL light heavyweight title when he defeated Jordan Johnson at PFL 10.
- Ray Cooper III won the PFL welterweight title when he defeated David Michaud at PFL 10.
- Natan Schulte won the PFL lightweight title when he defeated Loik Radzhabov at PFL 10.
- Lance Palmer won the PFL featherweight title when he defeated Alex Gilpin at PFL 10.
- Kayla Harrison won the PFL women's lightweight title when she defeated Larissa Pacheco at PFL 10.