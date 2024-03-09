Demetrious Johnson's take on Joshua vs. Ngannou is wild
Demetrious Johnson made a bold claim after watching Anthony Joshua knock out Francis Ngannou.
Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson's post-fight take on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou might make you scratch your head.
Joshua knocked out Ngannou with a vicious overhand in their heavyweight headliner on March 8 in Riyadh. Ngannou is now 0-2 in his professional boxing career after suffering a split decision loss to Tyson Fury in his debut in October.
Joshua has no shortage of potential options for his next boxing fight. An immediate heavyweight boxing rematch with Ngannou is unlikely, especially with Ngannou's planned return to MMA with the PFL.
Johnson, who has developed into one of MMA's top content creators, sides with Joshua if the two heavyweights collide in Ngannou's familiar territory.
Demetrious Johnson picks Anthony Joshua to beat Francis Ngannou in MMA
Johnson thinks a rematch with MMA would play out similarly.
"Does Anthony Joshua beat Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight? I think he does," Johnson said in video on his YouTube channel. "It would just be another striking match. AJ understands his distance, he understands the void, he has better hands than Francis and he can make Francis even whiff, and miss again. Unless Francis is going to change his tactic, clinch him, and wrestle him.
"But, AJ is very athletic, smaller, more limber, I think he'll be able to stuff the shot and be able to give it to Francis Ngannou."
As of this writing, Joshua hasn't expressed interest in a move to MMA, and he seems intent on potentially facing Fury or another top boxer next.
Joshua's dominant performance against Ngannou was a surprise to some after Ngannou's impressive showing in his debut. But, Joshua showed there are levels between amateur heavyweight boxers and the ring's best.
Johnson's take is shocking, given Ngannou's illustrious career inside the cage. Ngannou won the UFC heavyweight title over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 and is one of the greatest knockout artists in MMA.
A Joshua vs. Ngannou rematch in MMA might play out differently than their boxing match, although Johnson feels Joshua would put on an identical showing inside the cage to what he did in the ring.