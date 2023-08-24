Darren Till thinks Conor McGregor is 'struggling to let go’ of his career
Darren Till doesn't think Conor McGregor will fight in the UFC again.
By Amy Kaplan
Darren Till has never been afraid to say things like they are and his thoughts on Conor McGregor are no different.
The former UFC fighter was asked about McGregor in a recent interview with sportslens and he didn't hold back anything in regard to where the former champ-champ's career is heading.
"Conor’s never coming back in my opinion. Conor’s struggling to let go," Till said. "He doesn’t want to let it go. But it’s time to let go. He’s older, he doesn’t train like he used to. He’s got the money and his beautiful kids and the only problem is that he just does not want to let it go. There’s going to come a day where he realizes he’s fighting with himself and has to let go."
There's been a lot of talk about when McGregor will re-enter the USADA testing pool and fight again, and proposed dates have come and gone. Till doesn't think McGregor will ever come to the UFC.
Darren Till doesn't think Conor McGregor will fight in the UFC again
"Every recording on Twitter he’s just drunk as f*** and I’m just crying my eyes out laughing at him," he said. "It will take him a while but he’ll find his peace. Maybe he’s going to come back and prove us all wrong. He might just not be ready in terms of testing or he just wants to keep his name out there and he’s thinking in terms of next year. It's tough to know. He’s a smarter businessman than most so you have to trust what he’s doing.”
McGregor has been teasing a December return, then said it wasn't possible, then said it was. So if McGregor's goal is to keep us on our toes ... it's working.
UFC president Dana White says McGregor won't fight until 2024, but with an opponent already waiting in the wings, things could become too much for Michael Chandler.