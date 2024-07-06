Darren Till's boxing debut ended in absolute chaos (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC fighter Darren Till made his boxing debut at Social Knockout 3 in Dubai on Saturday morning and it went as predictably unexpected as we could have thought. After a tense face-off, his fight with MMA veteran Moh Mutie ended in an all-out brawl in the ring ... after the fight was over.
The fight was called off due to Till hitting the back of his opponent's head. The pair then exchanged words in the ring before all hell broke loose. Watch the melee unfold in the video below.
“This is fighting – you get hit,” Till said in his post-match interview. “If you don’t want to continue fighting, don’t fight. He’s not a fighter. He’s trying to be a fighter. He’s a coward. Then when I’m minding my own business he comes and attacks me. I’m so sorry. I am not that guy. I am a respectful guy. I love fighting. I love Dubai, I’ve been coming here since 2016. I’m standing here minding my own business and he came over and attacked me with his team. I’ve got to defend myself, so I’m sorry about that guys. I am.”
Till was making his first combat sports appearance since asking to be released from his UFC contract.
Full Social Knockout 3 results
- Darren Till defeated Mohammad Mutie via TKO — Round 1
- Salt Papi defeated Dawood Savage via TKO — Round 1, 1:49
- Adam Eddine defeated Hamed Sadouzai via unanimous decision
- Fox The G defeated Adnan Sultan via TKO — Round 3, 1:33
- Farren Morgan defeated Nikita Ionin via unanimous decision
- Gio Basurto defeated Ahmed Rashwan via TKO — Round 1, 0:55
- Barber Bee defeated Tamara Dutt via unanimous decision
- Serhii Botvinkov defeated Jake Purdy via split decision
- Joepher Montano defeated Michael Noku via unanimous decision
- Shamil Aminov defeated Nadji Meziadi via unanimous decision
- Mohammad Issa defeated Maono Ally via unanimous decision
- Mostafa Mohamed Fahmi Komsan defeated V Bharany via unanimous decision
- Tony Curtis defeated Boyi Ajay via unanimous decision