3 combat sports events to watch while UFC is on hiatus
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC is having a rare off week for the Fourth of July break but that doesn't mean there aren't other combat sports events fans can watch. The UFC is coming off of the successful UFC 303 fight card and International Fight Week festivities and deserves a week to spend with family and friends for the holiday. But here are three things fans can enjoy while the UFC is away.
ONE Friday Night Fights 69 & ONE Fight Night 23 - Friday, July 5
ONE Championship, which is based in Asia, is holding one of its weekly Friday night events from Bangkok, Thailand. This will air on Friday morning in the United States so be sure to wake up early if you want to see it live. They also have an event which will air in primetime in the US, ONE Fight Night 23
ONE Friday Night Fights 69 is a Muay Thai and kickboxing card and it is headlined by K. Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai vs. Nabil Anane. The later card is a mixed event and features fights under MMA, kickboxing, grappling and Muay Thai rulesets all taking place in a cage. The headliner for that card is an MMA interim lightweight title fight between Rae Yoon Ok and Alibeg Rasulov. The later card will air on Amazon Prime.
Johnny Fisher vs. Alen Babic - Saturday, July 6
There's a boxing card in the UK that might be an interesting watch as well. The card is headlined by heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic and it takes place at the Copper Box Arena in London. The pair faced off this week and tensions were high which should make for a good match-up. The card will air on DAZN.
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal - Saturday, July 6
The rematch between two former UFC fighters takes place on Saturday in Anaheim, CA. The two fighters will step into the boxing ring for their rematch which could make things interesting. Anthony Pettis is also on the card, so this is a much-watch for UFC fans. It will air on PPV via Fanmio and UFC Fight Pass for $49.99.