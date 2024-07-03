3 combat sports events to watch while UFC is on hiatus

🔥 FIGHT WEEK 🔥 ONE Fight Night 23 on @PrimeVideo comes your way on Friday at 8PM ET/5PM ET with another loaded lineup featuring an Interim Lightweight MMA World Title fight, the return of phenoms Tye Ruotolo and Nico Carrillo, and more! 💪 Which fights are you tuning in for? 🔥… pic.twitter.com/JfppOWQrj7