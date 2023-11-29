Dana White thinks Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis numbers are fake: 'Don’t ever believe that s**t' (Video)
Dana White isn't buying the PPV numbers attributed to the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White is buying the PPV numbers that the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight allegedly sold. While speaking on the Full Send Podcast, White laughed at the idea.
“I haven’t heard about anybody selling a lot of pay-per-views lately,” White said. “Let me tell you how hard it is to sell 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, and if you did sell 1.3 million — if you sold 700,000 pay-per-view buys — they’d put putting on fights f****** 10 times a year."
He continued, “When you hear those kinds of numbers fly around the pay-per-view world, they’re lying motherf******. Don’t ever believe that s***.”
Not only does White not believe the numbers, he cites how he can tell the numbers are fabricated.
“You know how much money that is if they cut a deal and did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys?” White said. “Anybody who’s been on any of these f****** horrible boxing shows, and I like Logan [Paul] and some of these guys that are involved in this s***, if you come out and you say you did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys on your event, you’re lying through your f****** teeth. Lying through your teeth.
“The amount of money you’d f****** make, they’d be doing pay-per-views all the f******* time. Let me tell you what, every pay-per-view distributor out there would want them, and Showtime wouldn’t have went out of business.”
Dana White proclaims: 'None of those f****** guys are doing a million buys'
It should be noted that Paul's drink brand PRIME is an official partner of the UFC, and White is still not holding back on his critique of the numbers, which have still not been officially released.
“I’m not trying to [put them down], I don’t care what these guys do. These are just facts. To say that they’re doing any numbers, all these different people have tried to invest in this s***, and they tried to raise money and do all this other bulls***, people would be fighting over them and throwing f****** truckloads of money at them if they did anywhere near a million buys. None of those f****** guys are doing a million buys.”
The UFC is coming off it's latest PPV event, UFC 295. It had been originally slated as the biggest card of the year with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic headlining. But Jones suffered an injury and the fight was scrapped at the last minute. Even so, according to a UFC press release, it was the second highest grossing event in Madison Square Garden history ($12.4 million gate) and the fourth highest grossing event in UFC history.