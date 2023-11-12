Dana White shoots down hopes of PFL co-promotion for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou (Video)
Dana White has no interest in co-promoting with PFL or Bellator, even for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.
By Amy Kaplan
Fans need to give up hope that we're going to see UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones ever fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.
According to UFC president Dana White, he has no incentive to co-promote the fight with PFL, no matter how much the fans want it.
“I’m not interested in that,” White said during the UFC 295 post-fight press conference. “We tried to make that fight. They didn’t want to do it. It’s done. He doesn’t fight here anymore. I’m not interested.”
He doubled down on the idea of the cross-promotion citing no monetary incentive to the fight.
Dana White blasts PFL 'they can’t sell a f****** gate'
“Should I [co-promote with PFL]? We’ve got one, two and three [largest gates in Madison Square Garden history], they can’t sell a f****** gate. It’s a stupid question. Why would I do that?" White said. “I tried to make the fight here. They didn’t want to do it but I should co-promote with a Bellator or a PFL? Why should I do that? You win the dumb question of the night, congratulations sir.”
Jones vs. Ngannou was in the works when Ngannou was still fighting under the UFC banner but after a very public break-up, he left to sign with the PFL. He hasn't fought for the promotion yet, instead fighting Tyson Fury in a boxing ring just last month.
Jones was supposed to be the headliner for UFC 295 but was injured and forced out of the fight just weeks before he was set to defend the title.