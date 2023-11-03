Dana White finally reacts to Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou (Video)
Dana White thought Francis Ngannou's fight with Tyson Fury was 'unbelievable'
By Amy Kaplan
All eyes and ears have been on UFC president Dana White since his foe former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou went 10 full rounds with Tyson Fury in a boxing fight last weekend.
Fans wondered how White might react to the fact that Ngannou was finding success outside of the UFC after he'd made a moral stand and given up his title to make this boxing fight happen.
Seems like White is handling it just fine.
“The fact that he went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury is crazy,” White said on Donald Trump Jr.’s Triggered podcast (h/t MMA Fighting). “He just went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, Conor [McGregor] made it 9 or 10 with Floyd, Anthony Pettis just beat Roy Jones Jr. – I know Roy is friggin’ 60 years old or whatever, but I don’t know what the hell is going on. It’s crazy."
Previously White had called the fight a "gimmick" fight, a word that Ngannou had made a theme throughout his camp.
“I didn’t see the fight, but the fact that he went 10 rounds is unbelievable," he said.
Dana White thought Francis Ngannou's fight with Tyson Fury was 'unbelievable'
When asked how he thinks the Ngannou performance made the UFC look, White replied, “I don’t care. Listen, these guys, at some point, everybody is going to move on. Everybody has to do what’s right for them and make money for their families, so whatever they’ve got to do, they’ve got to do.”
Earlier in the week, Ngannou appeared on The MMA Hour and said he didn't care what White thought of his performance.
“Who cares?” Ngannou told host Ariel Helwani. “Dana White feels like Dana White feels. I feel like I feel. Personally, I feel great. I think you have to send him an invite so you can ask him. I would like to know, too.”