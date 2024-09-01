Dana White names a new No. 1 and it's not Jon Jones
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White has been in the headlines over his very outspoken views about who the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter of all time is and he thinks it's Jon Jones. He's defended his opinion so much that it's become a running joke and a meme on social media.
But in a recent interview with FOX News Channel's One Nation with Brian Kilmeade, White named a new No. 1 and for one, it isn't Jones. Brian Kilmeade was speaking with White about his relationship with former President Donald Trump. and asked where Trump ranks in White's eyes.
"Number one. Number one, take any of the greatest fighters of all time. Trump is number one, the most resilient human being that I have ever met in my life," White said of the Presidential candidate. "I keep doing this. You know, you've got money. You've got a great life. You got whatever. Why keep doing this? And the one thing that I can tell you, and this is a fact, this guy loves this country."
Dana White calls Donald Trump 'most resilient human being'
White also spoke about his friendship with Trump who was an early supporter of the UFC. "Loyalty is really important to me," he said. "And he's been a very good friend to me. And he's a massive fight fan, you know. And it's not just saying, oh, the UFC got popular, so Trump -- but whatever. Trump was the guy who reached out to us when we couldn't get venues and had us come to the Taj. We did our first two shows over there."
White also spoke about why so many UFC fighters are outspoken about their support of Trump, which is a question we just recently posed.
"When you think about it, then the Trump brand here, the UFC brand here, he showed up for the first fight and stayed until the last fight for both events. He's the guy who would reach out to me my entire career when good things happen and say, hey, congratulations. I always knew you were going to do it."
Don't worry Jones, he probably still thinks you are the No. 1 fighter in the UFC but know your place, Trump comes first.