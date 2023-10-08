Dana White gives latest Conor McGregor update (VIDEO)
Dana White confirms Conor McGregor's latest USADA statement.
By Amy Kaplan
On Oct. 4, former two-division champion Conor McGregor shared a training photo of himself with the caption, "Find my targets. Hit them. F**k the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick [Nikolay Grozdev]. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling. see you soon you little light work b***h."
That sparked the narrative that McGregor had finally entered the USADA testing pool marking his official return to competition.
On Saturday night while speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 80, UFC president Dana White confirmed McGregor's statement and gave a bit more information.
Dana White says Conor McGregor will re-enter USADA pool 'next week sometime'
“He is not officially in the USADA testing pool. He submitted the paperwork, probably by Monday he’ll be submitted. Again, don’t hold me to that, but the paperwork is submitted, next week sometime," White said.
Unfortunately, while this is a positive step, we've still got some time to wait before we have a fight announcement.
“I literally have nothing planned for Conor McGregor right now,” White said. “The paperwork is being submitted. We’ll play it by ear, see how things work out, there’s still a lot of things that have to happen as far as fights go and then we’ll decide where he’s going to land.”
McGregor is expected to fight Michael Chandler sometime in 2024.