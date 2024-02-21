Dana White just dropped a huge bombshell about Khabib Nurmagomedov (Video)
- Dana White revealed a massive gift from Vladimir Putin to Khabib Nurmagomedov
- The gift was given after Khabib fought Conor McGregor
- He retired in 2020 after the death of his father
By Amy Kaplan
While appearing on a recent podcast, Dana White dropped a huge nugget of information about former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
According to White, Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted the Nurmagomedov family land in Russia.
"After he beat Conor McGregor he went on this tour of all the muslum coountries so he's going into Turkey, he's going into Saudi Arabia, he's going to Abu Dhabi, he's going over to Dubai and they are raining on him," White said. "He didn't even make it back to his dressing room after the fight and Putin was on the phone. And Putin gave him and his father like $20 million worth of property in Russia."
Nurmagomedov and his family are from Dagestan a republic of Russia located in the Greater Caucasus mountains.
The McGregor victory is what many credit as Nurmagomedov's claim to fame. He finished the former two-division UFC champion via a fourth-round submission. He then went on to fight Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
He retired in 2020 after the death of his father and head coach.
This gift isn't the only think provided by Putin. According toBloody Elbow’s Karim Zidan, some of his camps were funded by Ziyavudin Magomedov, a sidekick of Putin's who was later arrested for allegedly embezzling state funds.
“Once you get to that level [of Nurmagomedov’s fame], it’s like what we’re dealing with with Conor McGregor,” White said on the podcast. “Conor McGregor lives in a yacht in the middle of wherever the warmest place in the world is at that time. Once you get to that level, you’re not getting up and getting punched in the face anymore.”
Nurmagomedov has not fought since 2020, despite many offers. In 2023 he announced a full retirement from cornering his fighters and remains in Dagestan with his family for the most part.