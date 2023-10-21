Conor McGregor calls out 'b***h' Khabib Nurmagomedov for literally no reason at all
Fans are very confused by Conor McGregor's recent call out of Khabib Nurmagomedov.
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fought over five years ago and yet McGregor cannot seem to let it go.
After UFC 294 McGregor retweeted a clip of himself getting finished by Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and captioned it taking aim at the retired fighter.
"5 years ago. 2018. I am now a black belt. And with faces broken from the clinch on my record. As well as knives and daggers from the bottom. Homie quit, never forget. He is made of a b***h," McGregor wrote on Twitter (and then deleted).
McGregor's future opponent, Michae Chandler commented on post writing, "Pseudo black belt…they give them out easy these days. It’s not about you, it’s about him. I’ll beat you into submission before I choke you."
Nurmagomedov's friend and manager Ali Abedlaziz also commented on the tweet saying, "Please shut the f**k up you’re not even in the top 15."
Some fans chimed in pointing out how weird it was to be calling out a fighter from so long ago.
"It's 2023 and McGregor still isn't over Khabib," someone tweeted. "Khabib still living in your head rent free," another fan wrote.
Another fan said, "Dude, you’ve only won 1 fight since 2018. Dial it down!" Another wrote, "Khabib is the best there ever was. No one will forget him as the goat of the UFC. He made it what it is today."