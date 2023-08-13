Dana White donated $1 million for Maui fire relief
Dana White has made a big donation to the people of Hawaii following devastating wild fires.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White has stepped up in a big way to help the people of Hawaii in the wake of unimaginable loss.
According to former UFC champion, and Hawaii resident BJ Penn, White donated $1 million to the efforts. The donation was confirmed by FanSided with UFC officials.
"Thank you so much @danawhite! You have always loved Hawaii and have always taken care of the Hawaii athletes ! Thank you for your unending support! Run for President Dana!!" Penn wrote on Instagram.
The UFC also announced they'd be selling T-shirts with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the relief effort.
According to NBC News, the Maui wildfires death toll rose to 89 with many more still missing. It's now considered the "deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, surpassing the 2018 Camp Fire in California that killed 85."
There are several active UFC fighters that come from Hawaii, most notably is Max Holloway who is scheduled to fight The Korean Zombie later this month.