Dana White doesn't want to see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 4 (Video)
Dana White isn't keen on matching Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for the fourth time.
By Amy Kaplan
Dana White is not a name you'll see on the list of people wanting to see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 4.
After Holloway defeated Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) on Saturday, may fans called for a rematch with the featherweight champion, but it seems like that's not on the radar for White.
“I just think that Volkanovski is so dominant right now,” White said during the DWCS post-fight press conference. “I mean, there’s people who believe he beat Islam (Makhachev). I don’t know if you throw Max at him again at this point in Max’s career. I don’t love it.”
Holloway was a dominant champion before faced Volkanovski. He lost back-to-back fights with Volkanovski, bith by decision and then won back-to-back fights to earn a third shot at Volkanovski, which he lost again via decision. Now he's on a two fight win streak.
Max Holloway feels the title shot is 'undeniable'
But Holloway didn't exactly call out the champion, though it's clear that's the fight he wants.
"Undeniable, man. All week, I've been saying undeniable," he said in the post-fight press conference. "I'm not here to call nobody out. That's your guy's job to figure that out. That's the fan's job to do for me. I'm just here to be undeniable, keep being undeniable. I'm going to keep crawling, scratching my way back to the top of the mountain, and no one's going to stop me getting there," Holloway said. "I'm not a matchmaker man, it is what it is. If the undeniable arc is going that way, then it's going that way. I'm not here to call anybody out, I'm not here to ask for no fights. I'm just here to have a good time and make some money. So whatever way it goes."
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's going his way this time.