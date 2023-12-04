Who am I fighting next?
Cris Cyborg reveals who she will be fighting next.
By Cris Cyborg
Everyone wants to know who I am fighting next. Larissa Pacheco? Kayla Harrison? or Leah McCourt? The truth is, I already have my next fight booked.
I am currently focused on my next fight, a six-round boxing match with Kelsey Wickstrum, who is undefeated as a pro, a former California State Amateur Boxing Champion and ranked No. 3 in the United States. I cannot be thinking about anything but the biggest test of my boxing career.
Even though I only have two professional fights, world champions from women's boxing like Alycia Baumgardner, Chantelle Cameron, Sandy Ryan, Cecilia Braekhus, Jessica McCaskill, and Claressa Shields are already positioning their names for potential fights against me. That's. a lot of pressure.
I am doing my best to build my boxing career correctly. I am learning the sport of boxing and I am not trying to be just another "MMA fighter who boxes." I respect boxing and when I get a chance at a world title from the boxing world I want to be ready to not only give them a good fight but to win. Kelsey is the next step in the journey of becoming a boxing world champion.
I was recently inspired by Katie Taylor's journey back to the win column after a defeat. Seeing her comeback, and the way that the public supported her, was motivation for me.
I will be leaving for Seattle this week where I will do my second boxing camp with José Benavidez Sr., the father of David Benavidez who also just won his latest fight and is next in line for Canelo Alvarez.
I will fight on Jan. 19 in Temecula, CA at the Pechanga Resort and Casino as the main event of WFC 163. If you are in the area, you can buy tickets at CrisCyborg.com/BoxingTickets.