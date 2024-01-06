Cowboy Cerrone wants to ride Dana White's bull in a PBR event (Video)
Donald Cerrone wants to be a bull rider now.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White got into the bull-riding business when he invested in a bull, Twisted Steel. The bull has been competing in PBR and appeared in a recent Las Vegas event and a rodeo at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 5.
In attendance was retired UFC fighter Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, who met the bull before the event.
And now he wants to ride it.
"What do you guys think MSG? Think I should give Twisted Steel a shot and get on?"
The interviewer just asked if he was challenging the bull to eight seconds to which Cerrone replied, "1000 percent."
Cerrone retired from MMA in July 2022, but would be the exact kind of man who'd transition into bull riding as his second career. Cerrone lives on a ranch and is highly experienced with the "cowboy" life and perviously lived a sort of "daredevil" lifestyle.
Joining the rodeo seems like just the right move.