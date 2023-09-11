Cortney Casey announces USADA sanction, pregnancy in lengthy post
Cortney Casey has been suspended by USADA and is now expecting her second child.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC strawweight Cortney Casey has announced two big pieces of news that will affect her career. On Monday morning, Sept. 11 Casey posted a lengthy statement revealing that she had been sanctioned for a self-reporting incident with USADA.
And that she's expecting a child.
According to Casey, she was prescribed medication to treat a medical issue which forced her out of her last fight. That medication, she says, had trace amounts of BPC-157, which is banned by USADA.
She says whe she realized she immediately notified USADA, despite the substance not being found in any of her recent drug tests.
"I want to be clear that I self-reported this and I was not flagged due to any positive test," she wrote. "In fact, I did NOT test positive for BPC-157 in any tests collected around the time I was mistakenly using the medication."
She says that as a result she's agreed to a four-month saction with USADA.
"I am disappointed with my mistake, but I want to make very clear that I had no intention to break any rules or cheat," she wrote.
Her suspension couldn't have come at a better time though as she's expecting a child due February 2024.
"I look forward to putting this behind me," she said of the USADA issue.
You can read her full statement here.
Casey and her husband fellow UFC fighter Drakkar Klose already share a child, a son. She is coming off a loss to Antonina Shevchenko in July 2022.