Conor McGregor Twitter Q & A: 7 things we learned
Conor McGregor answered fan questions on Twitter and we learned a ton about the former UFC champion.
By Amy Kaplan
4. Conor McGregor is looking to beat one of Anderson Silva's records
Anderson Silva is one of the UFC's greatest athletes of all time and McGregor wants to reach his greatness.
During the Q & A, a fan asked how many more knockouts McGregor thinks he has left in his career.
"My next one will mark my 20th KO in professional MMA, so I am definitely looking forward to that! 20ko’s in mma is an incredible feat! Anderson has 23 overall so a nice aim for me!" he tweeted.
3. Conor McGregor wants to be the next Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov
McGregor may not have respect for Khabib, but he's taking a big play out of the book of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.
A fan asked if McGregor wanted to be a coach someday and he revealed he's already training his children, just like Abdulmanap did with Khabib.
"For sure! I train my children in Martial Arts everyday! I had an amazing time on the The Ultimate Fighter also," he tweeted. "Coaching means more involvement and more immersion in the sport, which for me, is the best thing ever!"