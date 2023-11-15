Conor McGregor Twitter Q & A: 7 things we learned
Conor McGregor answered fan questions on Twitter and we learned a ton about the former UFC champion.
By Amy Kaplan
6. Conor McGregor wants a rematch with 'fighting's biggest chicken'
Another rematch McGregor wants is with longtime heated rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair fought just once after months of heated trash talk. Their fight, UFC 299 in October 2018, saw McGregor finished in the fourth round and then an all-out brawl ensued when Nurmagomedov jumped out of the Octagon to attack Dillon Danis and Nurmagomedov's teammates jumped in to attack McGregor, who was still recovering from being finished.
When asked what rematch he wants most, McGregor tweeted, "Khabib. He's is fighting's biggest chicken."
5. Conor McGregor reignites the hope of UFC 300 appearance
Earlier this week, McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh updated the fans on the status of McGregors next fight and he explained that the UFC was targeting the return for the Summer, not April for UFC 300.
“We were hoping for April. That was the hope. That was what we were told. And now it seems to be the summertime,” Kavanagh said on The MMA Hour. “I don’t know [why]. That’s literally what we were having a bit of a back and forward [about] today.”
But, according to McGregor, UFC 300 is still on the table. A fan asked if he was "in or out" for UFC 300 and he replied "In!"