Conor McGregor Twitter Q & A: 7 things we learned
Conor McGregor answered fan questions on Twitter and we learned a ton about the former UFC champion.
By Amy Kaplan
On Wednesday, Nov. 15, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor hosted an impromptu Twitter Q&A and answered a ton of fan questions throughout the morning.
We grabbed some of the bigger things he talked about and complied them here so you don't have to weed through his Forged Irish Stout advertisements.
7. Conor McGregor says he has 'unfinished' business with Dustin Poirier
McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought three times already but, for McGregor, their feud isn't over yet. They first met on Sept. 27, 2014, when McGregor finished Poirier in under two minutes. They didn't meet again until January 2021 when the roles were reversed and it was Poirier who finished McGregor in the second round. That set up the trilogy fight which took place just about six months later. McGregor suffered a nasty leg break in the first round and the fight was called off.
When asked by fans if he wanted to run it back again at some point, McGregor said, "Let’s be real, it’s a must. Unfinished."
Something tells us Poirier would be down for ti.