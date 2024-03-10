Conor McGregor tweets bizarre congratulations to Dustin Poirier after UFC 299 win
Conor McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate Dustin Poirier ... but some of it made no sense.
By Adam Stocker
Conor McGregor might not have been fighting at UFC 299 but he was watching and tweeting.
Following former rival Dustin Poirier's knockout victory over French fighter Benoit Saint-Denis, McGregor sent congratulations to both fighters and French President Emmanuel Macron on a great fight.
McGregor tweeted "Great fight out of them French boys tonight! Toutes nos félicitations," which translates to congratulations in French.
Poirier's last name is of French origin so it is explainable why he would call them French boys. What is completely unclear is why he felt the need to tag the French president in the tweet.
But Conor is just being Conor.
It's worth noting that McGregor did not tweet about any of the other fights on the card, including the main event title fight.
Whenever McGregor tweets following a fight, he is often trying to generate interest in a future fight. However, it is a guaranteed impossibility that McGregor will ever be able to get a fight with Marcon. A fourth fight with Poirier could be possible. However, McGregor will likely have to fight his Ultimate Fighter coaching adversary Michael Chandler next.
McGregor has been out on the media circuit promoting Road House lately. In a recent interview, he stated that he was hoping to get back in the Octagon on June 29 after a nearly three-year hiatus.
During his three year hiatus, McGregor has use his tweets to generate interests in future fights with virtually every top ranked lightweight on the UFC roster and rematches with Nate Diaz and Max Holloway.
Hopefully, by the end of June, fans will be able to watch McGregor fight. Instead of watching his Twitter to see what crazy thoughts he puts out into the world on his Twitter.