Conor McGregor is begging to fight on June 29 & so are we
Conor McGregor hasn't fought in years and he's hoping to make his return during UFC International Fight Week this year.
By Adam Stocker
Conor McGregor has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. The former UFC double champion is pleading with UFC executives to get a fight scheduled as early as June.
McGregor, who has been busy doing media obligations for the movie Road House went on a rant about his MMA career during an interview to promote the film. In the interview, McGregor was asked if he was going to be busy at the end of June.
"I'm hoping to get it. You can tell your man, Hunter (Campbell), that you know... get the ball rolling. You know, I've got this workload here. A lot of press, a lot of partying for St. Patrick's, and after that I'm in fight camp. I got my team here, we're ready to go, so hopefully, June 29, please. and we get going," said McGregor.
UFC International Fight Week is set for June 29 in Las Vegas
UFC 303 is currently scheduled for June 29, in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. There are currently no fighters announced for the event. Adding McGregor would immediately make the card one of the hottest tickets of the summer. Fans across the world have been dying to see McGregor return to the cage after being sidelined for almost three years.
And Michael Chandler will be happy about it too.
McGregor has been scheduled to fight the former Bellator champion ever since they coached The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. The fight is long overdue for both fighters and fans. Previously, McGregor had teased that the fight would be at middleweight. However, that has not been confirmed by the UFC.
If the UFC decides against UFC 303, they could proposition McGregor with fighting earlier in June, that seems unlikely though. The UFC fight calendar has two pay-per-view events scheduled for June. UFC 302 is currently scheduled for June 1, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey. The card does not have a main event and could be the perfect opportunity to return to the Octagon.
No matter where or when McGregor makes his return to the UFC, fans are sure to fly in from across the globe to see him fight.