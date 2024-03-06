Conor McGregor is trying to ditch Michael Chandler again
- Conor McGregor has named an opponent and it wasn't Michael Chandler
- The pair were supposed to fight in 2023 and it never happened
- Now McGregor is asking for the trilogy with Nate Diaz
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor is supposed to be fighting Michael Chandler next but he's doing everything in his power to avoid even acknowledging the match-up.
It's been almost a year since we were told we were getting the fight and McGregor has been calling out everyone left and right ... except Chandler.
McGregor recently revealed he's hoping for a different fight for his return.
“I wish for this on Mexican Independence Day in The Sphere,” McGregor wrote during an Instagram Q & A. “Chandler June, Diaz September. I have let this be known.”
McGregor and Diaz have fought twice already. Diaz won their first bout and handed McGregor his first loss under the UFC banner. The rematch faired better for McGregor who won after an insane back-and-forth. The trilogy has been on the shelf for many years.
Conor McGregor still wants to fight on June 29
The good news is that McGregor still wants to fight on June 29, though he doesn't think that date will actually happen.
“Still holding hope for June 29,” McGregor wrote. “Lack of action on it, however, is now causing lack of enthusiasm. I need a decision soon. I am the most tested athlete under this new regime. Yet no date to fight. The game is a bit lackluster also at present, which isn’t helping. I hope these next few cards pop and I get a date. Eliminate distractions and begin real work towards it."
UFC CEO Dana White doesn't think McGregor is in any rush to return.
“Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f****** money,” White said last month. “So, when you don’t need the money, it’s not as easy — I mean, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] doesn’t need the money. Khabib retired.”
Poor Chandler has been waiting for the fight and seems to be perfectly fine with being sidelined for the time being.