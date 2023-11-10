Conor McGregor slid into ‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas’ DMs
Conor McGregor was just asking what we all wanted to know.
By Amy Kaplan
Tiffany Gomas (aka the crazy plane lady) went viral when a video of her getting kicked off an American Airlines flight on July 2 began making the rounds on social media. In the video, Gomas was screaming about someone stealing her AirPods and claiming “that motherf–ker is not real.”
Her identity wasn't known for months until she finally came forward making a statement, and revealing her identity to the world.
Since then, she's become a bit of a D-list celebrity and revealed that former UFC champion Conor McGregor reached out to her on Instagram
“I mean Conor McGregor reached out,” Gomas said during an appearance on “Pardon My Take” podcast.
One of the podcast hosts replied, “He was just trying to say what’s up,” to which Gomas replied, “No. He wanted to know what I saw."
“He sent me a DM,” she said. “He wasn’t trying to get in my pants or anything.”
The host then replied, "I saw that he [McGregor] liked one of your tweets today, or Instagram."
Gomas also spoke about that viral moment explaining, "So I got in a bit of an altercation. It spiraled out of control. It was not my best moment. I mean, it was actually a horrible moment. It’s absolutely mortifying."
She revealed that she never meant to imply that the man she was arguing with wasn't real, just that it was an expression in the moment.
"There was really bad energy and I don’t want to get into all the details of that. It’s just, as you know, it’s ongoing," she said.
McGregor has not commented publicly about her at press time.