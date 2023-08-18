Conor McGregor shares flashback photos ahead UFC's return to Boston
Conor McGregor reflects on his fight with Max Hollway in Boston in 2013.
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday afternoon, former UFC champion Conor McGregor, shared several snapshots of his time before and after his Max Holloway fight.
"10 years ago, leaving my ma’s house on the way to Boston to face Max Holloway! We had the flags draped over the house and I had a nice smoothie in hand, cutting weight while traveling. The fight game. No frills. Nothing given. Only Earned! You want it? Earn it," he wrote.
McGregor fought Max Holloway to a unanimous decision in August 2013. At the time he was the sixth fight on the card nestled under the Michael McDonald vs. Brad Pickett fight on the prelims.
Oh how far he's come since then.
McGregor also shared a photo from after fight where he wished well to fellow-Irishman Ian Garry.
"And this was me after comin’ back. Good luck to Ireland’s Ian Garry this week in Boston! The stars are aligned brother," he wrote.
The UFC returns to Boston on Saturday for UFC 292 where the card is headlined by two title fights.