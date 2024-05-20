Conor McGregor roasts Ilia Topuria & Artem Lobov at the same time
By Amy Kaplan
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor appears to not be the biggest fan of the new featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. While doing a Duelbits livestream, McGregor was asked several questions one of which was his thoughts on Topuria who has called him out several times.
“F*ck him too,” McGregor said. “I don’t give a f*ck about him either. He reminds me of a little retarded Artem Lobov, Topuria does. Two little retards.”
McGregor mentioned his former friend Artem Lobov whom he's wrapped up in a lawsuit with over claims that Lobov should have a larger cut of the sale of McGregor's Proper No. Twelve.
Conor McGregor blasts Ilia Topuria as 'a non-champion'
But most of the tirade was aimed at Topuria who because champion after knockout of Volkanovski, one of the divisions greatest of all time.
“Topuria, for me, is a non-champion in my opinion,” McGregor said. “He might have a strap, but it’s a meaningless strap, in my opinion, as he holds it. I don’t see any attraction to it.”
Topuria has called out McGregor on several occasion's, even before becoming champion. He told FanSided MMA he wanted to fight the former champion in Spain.
"So, to be honest, I don’t know I just want to clean up the division, the whole division," Topuria told FanSided MMA while attending the Super Bowl media event. "I want to cut the grass back. And I want new faces. I want new blood in the division, you know? I want new challenges. After this one, I want to take the UFC to Spain in 2024. So I’m looking for Conor McGregor. If he doesn’t lose his upcoming fight, we can do it in Spain."
He did have some nice things to say about BMF champion Max Holloway. “Holloway, too light, too fast,” McGregor said. “I think Holloway picks him apart – if they fight. Holloway has done it. He has that featherweight title, he’s had it for a long time. He’s now the BMF.”
McGregor is gearing up to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas. It will be the first fight back for McGregor since he broke his leg fighting Dustin Poirier.