Conor McGregor says return is 'imminent' and finally confirms opponent (Video)
Conor McGregor officially names his next opponent and updates the timeframe for his return.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has given a new update in regards to when he'll return to the Octagon. And after months of back-and-forth, had finally named his opponent once and for all.
While appearing at a party for the launch of his Forged Irish Stout, McGregor talked to The Mirror about his return, and more.
"Yes, it has to be [Michael Chandler]. It has to be," McGregor said of his The Ultimate Fighter co-star.
"Chandler sit there and wait and shut your mouth," he continued. "The Mac will be in touch."
Conor McGregor says Michal Chandler should 'sit there and wait and shut your mouth'
Now that we know who he'll be fighting, we want to know when. December had been teased but with the main and co-main of UFC 296 already announced, we know that won't be the card for McGregor.
"It's imminent," he said when asked for a timeframe. "It's imminent."
UFC president and CEO Dana White was asked about what he knew on Tuesday following DWCS, but he didn't give fans much.
“I got nothing on either one of those guys right now, White said. “I’ve been saying for a while that next year is when Conor is going to fight. If Chandler gets antsy, we’ll figure something out.”
Chandler is not getting antsy.
"I’ve got all the time in the world," Chandler tweeted after news of McGregor's interview made it to the challenger. He followed it up with a clock emoji to drive the point home.
Before anything can happen McGregor must first enter the USADA testing pool and be in it for six months. At press time, he has not begun the process, to our knowledge.