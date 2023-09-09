Conor McGregor reacts to Kiefer Crosbie UFC debut loss (Video)
Kiefer Crosbie lost his UFC debut when Kevin Jousset secured a first-round rear-naked choke.
By Amy Kaplan
Kiefer Crosbie has one of the biggest UFC stars in his pocket.
On Sept. 9, Crosbie made his long-awaited UFC debut in the opening fight at UFC 293 and he had Conor McGregor cheering him on at home.
Crosbie is a longtime friends and training partner of the former two-division UFC champion and had been waiting many years to finally make it into the big show.
Unfortunately it wasn't the debut he was likely hoping for as he tapped to a rear-naked choke in the first round. His opponent, Kevin Jousset was the first from the City Kickboxing Gym to earn a win at UFC 293 and jumped on the Octagon cage to celebrate the win.
After the loss, McGregor took to Twitter to give his friend a peptalk.
"Well done Kiefer. 2 weeks notice," he tweeted. "Australia. Against a hometown prospect. Think of the travel the weight cut the literally 2 weeks notice. Took it and went for it. Only the real! Lovely shots in there! Here is one for the no nothings. We’d crack your man handy with a full camp."
Crosbie was coming off back-to-back first round wins and took the fight on short notice. Jousset was also making his promotional debut, coming into the bout on a three-fight win streak.
After the fight, Jousset called for a fight with Ian Garry, citing that he was looking to take down McGregor's biggest fan. This is in reference to Garry and McGregor sparring together in Ireland last month.