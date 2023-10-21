Conor McGregor proposes new MMA rule change
Conor McGregor wants to see a change in the way the UFC handles title eliminator fights.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, while watching UFC 294, former two-division champion Conor McGregor proposed a rule change, and, to be honest, it's not that bad of an idea.
"No.1 contender fights should be 5 rounds," McGregor tweeted.
Though he didn't say exactly why he tweeted what he did, one could assume he's talking about the UFC 294 co-main event between former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev, which is scheduled for just three rounds.
The UFC has announced that the winner of the fight will get the next shot at Sean Strickland, the new UFC middleweight champion.
Currently, only title fights and main events are five rounds.
Most of the comments on the post agreed with McGregor.
"Good take," someone tweeted. "Been begging for this for years," another fan wrote.
"I see you are not drunk right now and is saying something that actually makes sense," another fan joked.
Someone else commented, "Completely agree, but how often do No. 1 contender fights not end up fighting for the belt. Plus they’d have to pay more, which they aren’t about."
Its unlikly the rule will ever be changed, but it's an interesting idea and we'd be down to see how it plays out if it ever happened.
McGregor is watching the whole card so we'll update if he has anymore interesting takes on UFC 294.