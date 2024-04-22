Conor McGregor 'Popeye' movie trailer is fake but incredible
Watch the iconic Popeye movie trailer starring Conor McGregor.
By Amy Kaplan
There's a video making the rounds on social media purporting to be a "first official trailer" for the Popeye movie starring former UFC champion Conor McGregor. It's fake, and pretty obvious if you can spot the Road House scenes plugged in.
Even though the trailer isn't reaL, it's actually really good and movie producers everywhere should be taking notes. In the fake video, McGregor is Popeye searching for his love, Olive Oil who has been kidnapped.
The trailer is mostly scenes from Road House interspersed with some AI including an incredible shot of McGregor with the iconic pipe in his mouth. To be honest, McGregor would make an incredible Popeye and we've already seen he has great comedic timing and isn't a half-bad actor.
Conor McGregor as Popeye would be an epic movie
Robin Williams played Popeye in the original 1980 flick. Shelley Duvall played Olive Oil. It's not toally out of the question that McGregor could be cast in the film. According to Variety, there is a live-action film in development as of March.
According to Variety, Michael Caleo (“Sexy Beast,” “The Family,” “The Sopranos”) is on top as the screenwriter but there's been no casting announcements just yet
McGregor has already proven he can sell a fight and now he's also proven he can sell a movie. His on-screen debut opposite Jake Gyllenhaal earned Amazon Studios a record-breaking achievement. McGregor tweeted after the release that the film is the "most watched movie of all time with 50 million viewers over two weekends" He also tweeted that it earned $750m at the box office in just 10 days.
McGregor would be a pretty penny for the lead. He reportedly became the highest paid first time actor ever and he was just a minor role in the film. If he's the lead role it's going to have to be at least double or triple that figure (whatever that actually is).