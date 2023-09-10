Conor McGregor, other fighters react to Sean Strickland's upset of Israel Adesanya at UFC 293
See how fellow fighters reacted to Sean Strickland pulling off the shocking win over Israel Adesanya, winning the UFC middleweight title in the process
In spite of many MMA fans and pundits not giving him a chance, Sean Strickland rose above and is now the new UFC middleweight champion, pulling off the win against Israel Adesanya via decision in the main event of UFC 293.
Though the fight started off quietly, Strickland landed a right hand late in the first round that stunned Adesanya. He'd fire off a flurry, but Adesanya survived the round.
Strickland stayed patient in the second round, continuing to connect with pacing, though Adesanya's striking picked up. After a noticably quiet third round — albeit Strickland clearly landed the only noteworthy strikes of that time frame — Strickland caught Adesanya's attention again with a series of connections.
Adesanya showed some urgency in the fifth, but it wasn't enough to stop Strickland, who won four rounds on all three judges' scorecards to win the championship.
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor had some thoughts about the fight.
UFC 293: Pros react to Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
This marked Adesanya's first fight since defeating Alex Pereira to regain the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 287 in April. Adesanya previously reigned as middleweight champion from his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in October 2019 to his loss to Pereira at UFC 281 last November.
Strickland entered this fight off back-to-back victories and seven wins in his nine fights since returning from his near career-ending motorcycle accident. Strickland scored a finish of Abus Magomedov in July.