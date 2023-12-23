Conor McGregor called out Manny Pacquiao again (Video)
The interest of a boxing fight between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao has been reignited.
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor wants to fight Manny Pacquiao.
McGregor was attending the “Day of Reckoning” boxing event in Saudi Arabia when he was asked by Saudi Arabia’s minister of entertainment Turki Alalshikh, about boxing again.
McGregor leaned across a very annoyed Cristiano Ronaldo to call out Pacquiao.
“Tell Manny to grow a set of balls and fight me at a higher weight class,” McGregor said. “Why not? It’s his sport. If he wants me to come down to a smaller weight, I should be able to use more of my weapons. I should be able to kick. I should be able to grapple. Shouldn’t that be fair? … Say it to him. Is he a man or a mouse? Is Manny a man or a mouse?”
The pair have gone back and forth on a potential fight ever since McGregor's Floyd Mayweather bout but it's never happened. It could be due in part to the fact that the two legendary fighters are both managed by Paradigm.
McGregor also mentioned the potential match-up to media on site.
“Manny already owes me $8 million via court of law because he signed with my management company and then did not honor his deal,” McGregor said in an interview with iFL TV. “He was brought under the court of law… and he owes me $8 million, yeah? So fight at my weight, and I’ll square that bill away.”
We hope that if this fight does eventually come to fruition, he'll make his UFC return first.