LOOK: Cristiano Ronaldo looks annoyed by Conor McGregor in hilarious new video at Day of Reckoning
Cristiano Ronaldo looks super annoyed.
By Amy Kaplan
Most MMA fans would have loved to sit ringside with Conor McGregor, but GOAT soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo does not seem pleased.
The video was taken at the Day of Reckoning boxing fight between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker served as the co-main. The event was part of the Riyadh season in Saudi Arabia.
The pair are seen talking about the ring size, and comparing watches. McGregor does most of the talking as Ronaldo stares deadpan blinking an unhealthy amount of times.
According to the Daily Mail, McGregor's name was spelled wrong on his seats which caused a bit of confusion when it came time to sit down.
McGregor was spotted earlier heading to the Middle East in a private jet. McGregor has been seen cageside at several big time boxing fights including the recent Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight, also in Saudi Arabia.